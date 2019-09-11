Channels

Soy beans are seen at a Grobocopatel Hermanos company storage plant in Carlos Casares, Argentina, in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
China

China turns to Argentine soy meal in fresh blow to US farmers

  • Imports of the animal feed finally allowed after two decades of talks, as Beijing looks to pivot away from US products
  • China prefers to import raw soybeans and process them locally, but trade war has disrupted global supply chains
Updated: 5:45am, 11 Sep, 2019

Soy beans are seen at a Grobocopatel Hermanos company storage plant in Carlos Casares, Argentina, in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
A deal on soybeans won’t dispel distrust between Beijing and Washington, according to Scott Kennedy from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

In countdown to trade war talks, China ready to sweeten deal by buying American goods, source says

  • Top negotiators to meet in Washington early next month but even a simple purchase agreement is no certainty, observers say
Updated: 3:27am, 11 Sep, 2019

A deal on soybeans won't dispel distrust between Beijing and Washington, according to Scott Kennedy from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. Photo: AFP
