Zhang Yujing (pictured) has been convicted on two counts after trespassing on the Mar-a-Lago hotel owned by US President Donald Trump.
Mar-a-Lago intruder Zhang Yujing found guilty on both counts, Florida jury decides
- The 10-woman, two-man federal jury reached the verdict on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale
- The 33-year-old Shanghai business consultant faces up to six years in prison
Topic | Chinese overseas
Zhang Yujing (pictured) has been convicted on two counts after trespassing on the Mar-a-Lago hotel owned by US President Donald Trump.
Undated photograph taken from Zhang Yujing's account on the Chinese social media platform Renren. Photo: Renren
Zhang Yujing acted ‘weird’ at Mar-a-Lago, prompting receptionist to call Secret Service
- Ariela Grumaz realised Zhang had never been to US president’s club before when she started shooting phone video of resort’s ornate lobby
- Zhang disappeared into women’s bathroom when agent spoke to her, where Grumaz then found her texting on phone
Topic | Donald Trump
Undated photograph taken from Zhang Yujing's account on the Chinese social media platform Renren. Photo: Renren