The US flag flies over a container ship unloading its cargo at the Port of Long Beach, California, in August. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s team rushes to find escape hatch for China tariffs
- Hoping to avoid further economic damage, US president’s top advisers are trying to resurrect terms they were previously negotiating with Beijing
- Goal is to forestall October tariff increases and next round of tariffs expected to take effect in December
Topic | US-China trade war
Donald Trump said he had delayed the tariff rise at the request of China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, pictured with him during previous White House talks in April. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s tariff delay ‘adds momentum’ before trade talks – but is a deal likely?
- Analysts split on whether gestures from United States and China have brought a trade agreement closer
