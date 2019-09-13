Channels

The US flag flies over a container ship unloading its cargo at the Port of Long Beach, California, in August. Photo: AFP
China

Donald Trump’s team rushes to find escape hatch for China tariffs

  • Hoping to avoid further economic damage, US president’s top advisers are trying to resurrect terms they were previously negotiating with Beijing
  • Goal is to forestall October tariff increases and next round of tariffs expected to take effect in December
Topic |   US-China trade war
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 1:32am, 13 Sep, 2019

Donald Trump said he had delayed the tariff rise at the request of China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, pictured with him during previous White House talks in April. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s tariff delay ‘adds momentum’ before trade talks – but is a deal likely?

  • Analysts split on whether gestures from United States and China have brought a trade agreement closer
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 11:49pm, 12 Sep, 2019

