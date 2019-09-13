Channels

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper holds a news conference at the Pentagon in August. Photo: Reuters
China

US lawmakers ask Pentagon for list of companies owned by Chinese military ‘to combat economic espionage’

  • American firms being acquired to ‘transfer proprietary information’, bipartisan group says in letter to defence chief Mark Esper
  • Lawmakers want public release of updated list ‘as soon as possible’
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:20am, 13 Sep, 2019

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper’s address to the Royal United Services Institute in London leaves analysts speculating about a major policy focus shift in Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

US defence secretary Mark Esper lectures European allies on danger of close ties with China

  • Speech to Royal United Services Institute in London contains familiar themes but also a hint that Beijing and Moscow may become focus of US defence strategy
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:40pm, 6 Sep, 2019

