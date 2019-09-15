A view inside a hospital room at a health facility that was hit by a reported Russian air strike. Photo: AFP
Louvre Hotels Group, owned by China’s Jin Jiang, to open two hotels in war-torn Damascus as air strikes kill civilians
- Announcement from hospitality firm comes as at least six civilians were killed by the Syrian regime and Russian fire in northwestern Idlib province in the past days
Topic | Syrian conflict
A view inside a hospital room at a health facility that was hit by a reported Russian air strike. Photo: AFP