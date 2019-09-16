Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Foxconn founder and chairman Terry Gou speaks in Tapei on May 6 after a trip to the US. Photo: Reuters
China

Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou drops his bid for Taiwan’s presidency

  • In a surprise statement, Guo said he would not join the competitive race after losing the nomination from the opposition, China-friendly Kuomintang party
  • The possibility of Gou running as an independent emerged two months ago after he lost the KMT primaries
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 12:21am, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Foxconn founder and chairman Terry Gou speaks in Tapei on May 6 after a trip to the US. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Terry Gou has until Tuesday to decide whether to run for president. Photo: AP
Politics

Foxconn’s Terry Gou quits Kuomintang, paving way for Taiwan presidency bid as an independent

  • Billionaire had been asked to throw his support behind KMT candidate Han Kuo-yu, who beat him in the party primaries
  • His statement denounces ‘out-of-date party’ with committee members who ‘put their own interests first’
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 11:53pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Terry Gou has until Tuesday to decide whether to run for president. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.