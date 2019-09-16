Foxconn founder and chairman Terry Gou speaks in Tapei on May 6 after a trip to the US. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou drops his bid for Taiwan’s presidency
- In a surprise statement, Guo said he would not join the competitive race after losing the nomination from the opposition, China-friendly Kuomintang party
- The possibility of Gou running as an independent emerged two months ago after he lost the KMT primaries
Terry Gou has until Tuesday to decide whether to run for president. Photo: AP
Terry Gou has until Tuesday to decide whether to run for president. Photo: AP