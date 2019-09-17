US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington in June. Photo: EPA-EFE
Robert Lighthizer determined to land ‘real agreement’ with China, US Chamber chief Tom Donohue says
- US trade representative told top US business executives that negotiations were an ‘extraordinary challenge’ and much work remained
- Officials from both countries will meet on Friday to prepare for high-level talks in early October
A computer screen shows images of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as a currency trader works in South Korea. Photo: AP
US needs a trade war deal more than China does heading into 2020, says MUFG economist
- US President Donald Trump faces growing pressure of a possible economic slowdown while seeking re-election
- Trump ‘doesn't want a S&P 500 correction of 10 per cent in the middle of a re-election campaign’, says Derek Halpenny of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
