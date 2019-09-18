Channels

Pigs stand in a barn at a farm in Panggezhuang village in northern China's Hebei province in May. Pork prices have spiked after shortages caused by an outbreak of African swine fever. Photo: AP
China

US announces new rules to speed up pig slaughter ahead of anticipated China pork supply gap

  • Removal of speed limits expected to increase production by 12.5 per cent, but critics fear changes will affect food and worker safety
  • Unprecedented pork shortage expected to emerge as African swine fever ravages herds in China
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Updated: 3:23am, 18 Sep, 2019

Pigs stand in a barn at a farm in Panggezhuang village in northern China's Hebei province in May. Pork prices have spiked after shortages caused by an outbreak of African swine fever. Photo: AP
Soybeans are unloaded from a grain truck in Tiskilwa, Illinois. China has also imposed 30 per cent in additional tariffs on yellow soybeans – the sort the US grows in abundance – including 25 per cent in June and 5 per cent on September 1, bringing the current tariff level to 33 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China to exempt US pork and soybeans from additional trade war duties, in response to Trump’s tariff delay

  • Xinhua News Agency reported exemption is in response to the US’ decision to postpone planned tariff increase from October 1 to October 15
  • It comes after US President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday of the possibility of an ‘interim trade deal’ over the coming weeks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Updated: 11:49pm, 13 Sep, 2019

Soybeans are unloaded from a grain truck in Tiskilwa, Illinois. China has also imposed 30 per cent in additional tariffs on yellow soybeans – the sort the US grows in abundance – including 25 per cent in June and 5 per cent on September 1, bringing the current tariff level to 33 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
