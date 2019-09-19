Joe Tsai speaks during a news conference before a WNBA exhibition basketball game between the New York Liberty and China in New York in May. Photo: AP
Alibaba’s Joe Tsai completes purchase of Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Centre arena for record US$3.5 billion
- Former Turner Broadcasting president David Levy hired as CEO
- Nets will travel to China next month to play two preseason games against Los Angeles Lakers
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
Jeremy Lin in his retro Toronto Raptors jersey on top of their bus for the parade to celebrate their NBA Finals win. Photo: Instagram/@JLin7
Jeremy Lin’s Chinese social media success expected to grow but can he catch Kobe Bryant? Annual Red Card Report shows benefits of China strategy for NBA teams
- New Beijing Ducks signing was NBA’s most popular active player over the last year ahead of Stephen Curry again
- Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and LA Lakers remain in front of NBA champion Toronto Raptors
Topic | Jeremy Lin
