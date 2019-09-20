Shipping containers from China and other Asian countries are unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Hundreds of Chinese goods exempted from Donald Trump’s tariffs
- Move is an effort to provide relief to US firms who say they have been harmed by duties and cannot find an alternative source of supply
- Report shows 40 per cent of midsize company leaders say president's tariffs on imported goods are posing challenges for their business
US Senator Pat Toomey (left), a Republican from Pennsylvania, has proposed legislation that would impose limits on a president’s power over imports. At right is US President Donald Trump, who has imposed hundreds of billions of dollars in punitive import taxes. Photo: AFP
Business coalition urging US Congress to reclaim its power over trade and tariffs gains broad support
- The Tariff Reform Coalition represents a diverse cross-section of US industry, including American Express, Google, Toyota and the National Retail Federation
- ‘We now have tariffs on something like 20 per cent of all trade without one single minute of congressional input into those decisions’
