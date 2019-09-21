US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US lifts tariffs on 400 Chinese products as Donald Trump cites ‘a lot of progress’ on trade
- Exempted items range from printed circuit boards for computer graphics processors to dog collars, laminated wood flooring and miniature Christmas lights
- President says US will soon have taken in total of US$100 billion from duties
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US Senator Pat Toomey (left), a Republican from Pennsylvania, has proposed legislation that would impose limits on a president’s power over imports. US President Donald Trump has imposed hundreds of billions of dollars in punitive import taxes. Photo: AFP
Business coalition urging US Congress to reclaim its power over trade and tariffs gains broad support
- The Tariff Reform Coalition represents a diverse cross-section of US industry, including American Express, Google, Toyota and the National Retail Federation
- ‘We now have tariffs on something like 20 per cent of all trade without one single minute of congressional input into those decisions’
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
US Senator Pat Toomey (left), a Republican from Pennsylvania, has proposed legislation that would impose limits on a president’s power over imports. US President Donald Trump has imposed hundreds of billions of dollars in punitive import taxes. Photo: AFP