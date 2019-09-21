Channels

Chinese trade officials were supposed to visit Montana and Nebraska. Photo: Reuters
China

Chinese trade officials cancel planned trip to two US farming states

  • Vice-Minister for Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun and others on the trade team were supposed to visit Montana and Nebraska
  • US markets drop after news of cancelled visit and Trump’s mixed signals about trade talks with China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Updated: 4:50am, 21 Sep, 2019

China’s announcement that it will drop tariffs on US soybeans has been followed by a visit to soybean farms from Liao Min, the man leading the Beijing advance team preparing for the US-China trade talks in October. Photo: Reuters
Podcasts

US-China trade war update: China’s man in Washington, talk of ‘Cold War’ in Hong Kong, Pillsbury talks ‘consequences’ for no deal

  • What it means for Beijing’s advance negotiator to visit US farms, and what the latest trade data means for China’s economy
  • Analysing the comments from Trump’s ‘China expert’ during his Hong Kong visit for the American Chamber of Commerce - and how Beijing is watching for any change
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 6:57pm, 20 Sep, 2019

