Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a joint visit with US President Donald Trump to mark the opening of an Australian-owned Pratt Industries plant in Ohio on Sunday. Photo: AP
China

Australian PM Scott Morrison says China must step up on climate change as ‘newly developed’ nation

  • At keynote speech of US visit, Morrison argues Asian superpower’s ‘economic maturity’ means developed-world obligations for its leaders
  • PM wants China to contribute more to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a stance Beijing rejects
Topic |   Australia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 4:56am, 24 Sep, 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a joint visit with US President Donald Trump to mark the opening of an Australian-owned Pratt Industries plant in Ohio on Sunday. Photo: AP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) speaks with US President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Australasia

Scott Morrison supports US push against China as Donald Trump touts ‘unbreakable bond’ with Australia

  • Australian prime minister wants level playing field, says Beijing can’t have ‘special rules’
  • Rare event is second state visit under Trump and first for an Australian premier to Washington since John Howard in 2006
Topic |   US-China trade war
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:59pm, 21 Sep, 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) speaks with US President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
