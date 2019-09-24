Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a joint visit with US President Donald Trump to mark the opening of an Australian-owned Pratt Industries plant in Ohio on Sunday. Photo: AP
Australian PM Scott Morrison says China must step up on climate change as ‘newly developed’ nation
- At keynote speech of US visit, Morrison argues Asian superpower’s ‘economic maturity’ means developed-world obligations for its leaders
- PM wants China to contribute more to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a stance Beijing rejects
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) speaks with US President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Scott Morrison supports US push against China as Donald Trump touts ‘unbreakable bond’ with Australia
- Australian prime minister wants level playing field, says Beijing can’t have ‘special rules’
- Rare event is second state visit under Trump and first for an Australian premier to Washington since John Howard in 2006
