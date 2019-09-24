Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, is pushing for more government support for an American 5G champion. Photo: Bloomberg
US government should consider China’s approach to national tech champions, says Senator Mark Warner
- Ranking Democrat Mark Warner suggests ‘dramatic, different approach’ to domestic industrial policy to counter China
- The US might need to work with ‘Five-Eyes’ allies to build a tech champion able to compete with Huawei
Topic | US-China tech war
Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, is pushing for more government support for an American 5G champion. Photo: Bloomberg