Chinese graduate students Li Zhaojin (left) and Liu Pengfei pose in front of the entrance to the Robert Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont in Burlington in August. Photo: AP
US universities see steep decline in students from China amid political tensions
- Some schools have reported 20 per cent or greater drop in numbers this fall
- To adapt, some universities are stepping up recruiting in other parts of the world and working to hold on to their share of Chinese students
Topic | Chinese overseas
The Chinese students denied entry to the US were returning to Arizona State University for the start of classes. Photo: ASU
Nine Chinese students from Arizona State University detained at Los Angeles airport and sent back to China
- School officials demand to know why students were ‘deemed inadmissible’ despite having visas
- All students affected were undergrads, including at least one engineer, one student studying supply-chain management and some life sciences majors
Topic | Chinese overseas
