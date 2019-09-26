Representative Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey, speaking during a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing in Washington on September 17. Smith’s bill, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, cleared both House and Senate committees on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US bill on Hong Kong democracy, which has angered China, gets approval in congressional committees
- The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act clears House and Senate committees, with floor votes to come
- Legislation mandates sanctions against Chinese officials deemed responsible for ‘undermining basic freedoms in Hong Kong’
Topic | US-China relations
