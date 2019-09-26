Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Representative Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey, speaking during a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing in Washington on September 17. Smith’s bill, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, cleared both House and Senate committees on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US bill on Hong Kong democracy, which has angered China, gets approval in congressional committees

  • The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act clears House and Senate committees, with floor votes to come
  • Legislation mandates sanctions against Chinese officials deemed responsible for ‘undermining basic freedoms in Hong Kong’
Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 5:16am, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Representative Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey, speaking during a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing in Washington on September 17. Smith’s bill, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, cleared both House and Senate committees on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Demonstrators head to the US Consulate in Hong Kong on September 8, calling on American lawmakers to pass legislation in support of the territory's democratic aspirations. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

China warns US that Hong Kong bill to support democracy ‘will harm American interests’

  • It comes after Chinese delegates at UN General Assembly express ‘resolute opposition’ to Donald Trump’s speech, including remarks on protest-hit city
  • They also defend Beijing’s trade and economic policies after attack by US president
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 2:26am, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators head to the US Consulate in Hong Kong on September 8, calling on American lawmakers to pass legislation in support of the territory's democratic aspirations. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.