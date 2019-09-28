A man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s administration weighing limits on US portfolio flows into China, possibly affecting billions of dollars in investment
- Officials are considering delisting Chinese firms from US stock exchanges
- Discussions on limiting Chinese access to American capital taking place as Washington and Beijing negotiate potential truce in trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
China doesn’t want to supplant the US, but it will keep growing, Beijing says
- Nation’s development and diplomatic model designed to offer a ‘new option’ for countries in a world undermined by unilateralism and protectionism, report says
- America cannot ‘force China’s hand’ or halt its development, it says
Topic | People’s Republic of China at 70
