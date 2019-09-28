Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
China

Donald Trump’s administration weighing limits on US portfolio flows into China, possibly affecting billions of dollars in investment

  • Officials are considering delisting Chinese firms from US stock exchanges
  • Discussions on limiting Chinese access to American capital taking place as Washington and Beijing negotiate potential truce in trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:25am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China doesn’t want to supplant the US, but it will keep growing, Beijing says

  • Nation’s development and diplomatic model designed to offer a ‘new option’ for countries in a world undermined by unilateralism and protectionism, report says
  • America cannot ‘force China’s hand’ or halt its development, it says
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 12:41am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.