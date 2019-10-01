Channels

A screen grab from footage provided by the US Justice Department as evidence in Xuehua Peng's case. Photo: US Justice Department via YouTube
China

US tour guide Xuehua Peng charged with spying for Chinese government

  • Peng, also known as Edward, is accused of being a ‘courier’, flying from San Francisco area to China to deliver packages containing classified material
  • He was taken into custody on Friday and has been denied bail
Topic |   Espionage
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:08am, 1 Oct, 2019

A screen grab from footage provided by the US Justice Department as evidence in Xuehua Peng's case. Photo: US Justice Department via YouTube
The fight between Washington and Beijing is affecting Chinese-American professionals, including some who have been investigated by the FBI. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese-Americans urged to fight back to dispel growing cloud of suspicion and discrimination in US

  • Speakers at a conference sponsored by the Committee of 100 discuss the need to find a balance between national security and the free flow of ideas
  • ‘The Chinese-American community is caught in the vortex of a reset of US-China relations,’ a participant says, adding that it makes him ‘very depressed’
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 2:08am, 1 Oct, 2019

The fight between Washington and Beijing is affecting Chinese-American professionals, including some who have been investigated by the FBI. Photo: Reuters
