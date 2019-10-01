Channels

A farmer plants soybeans in a field in Springfield, Nebraska, in May. Photo: AP
China

US farmers struggle to replace China market despite Donald Trump’s trade wins

  • Bump from deals like new trade pact with Japan can’t make up for lost exports in bruising tariff war
  • US farmers spent decades cultivating customers in China, and the market dwarfs others with its sheer size and potential for growth
US-China trade war
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 4:04am, 1 Oct, 2019



China has been trying to use increased purchases of US farm products as a key bargaining chip to facilitate a trade deal with the United States, but US President Donald Trump said he will not accept a “partial” deal. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China to buy more US farm products in latest goodwill gesture as Donald Trump rules out ‘bad deal’

  • Purchases will include soybeans and pork after last week the US excluded hundreds of products from a 25 per cent duty imposed on US$250 billion worth of goods
  • The US president seemed to further rule out thoughts of a ‘partial’ deal in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday
US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 10:55pm, 25 Sep, 2019



