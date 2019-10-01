A farmer plants soybeans in a field in Springfield, Nebraska, in May. Photo: AP
US farmers struggle to replace China market despite Donald Trump’s trade wins
- Bump from deals like new trade pact with Japan can’t make up for lost exports in bruising tariff war
- US farmers spent decades cultivating customers in China, and the market dwarfs others with its sheer size and potential for growth
Topic | US-China trade war
China has been trying to use increased purchases of US farm products as a key bargaining chip to facilitate a trade deal with the United States, but US President Donald Trump said he will not accept a “partial” deal. Photo: Bloomberg
China to buy more US farm products in latest goodwill gesture as Donald Trump rules out ‘bad deal’
- Purchases will include soybeans and pork after last week the US excluded hundreds of products from a 25 per cent duty imposed on US$250 billion worth of goods
- The US president seemed to further rule out thoughts of a ‘partial’ deal in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday
