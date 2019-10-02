Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The CGTN video was directed at the young people of Hong Kong and featured a series of “motivational” messages. Photo: CGTN
China

China’s state broadcaster urges Hong Kong’s youth to work with Beijing to make their city great

  • ‘When you are on the right track, positive changes will occur’, overseas arm of CCTV says in YouTube video
  • ‘Embracing the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong’s future will be better’, it says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 5:05pm, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The CGTN video was directed at the young people of Hong Kong and featured a series of “motivational” messages. Photo: CGTN
READ FULL ARTICLE
Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the parade on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Military

China rolls out new weapon systems, nuclear-capable missiles in military parade

  • DF-17 hypersonic ballistic missile and new-generation road-mobile DF-41 draw attention as they make their debut
  • For China it is a show of how its armed forces have been modernised, but one analyst calls it ‘the ultimate show of insecurity and cold war thinking’
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 12:15am, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the parade on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.