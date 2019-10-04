Channels

US President Donald Trump points to reporters after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base in September. Photo: AP
China

Donald Trump calls for China to investigate Joe Biden amid impeachment storm

  • US president says he has not asked Xi Jinping to do so, but it’s ‘certainly something we could start thinking about’
  • Trump also claims without evidence that China had ‘sweetheart deal’ on trade with US because of the Bidens
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:11am, 4 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump responds to a question about Ukraine during a news conference. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Impeachment probe: Democrats respond to Donald Trump’s fury with subpoenas

  • Kurt Volker, who recently departed as an envoy to Ukraine, will give a deposition to the three House committees looking into Trump’s pressure on a foreign power
  • US lawmakers want to talk to Volker and others mentioned in the whistle-blower complaint of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:11pm, 3 Oct, 2019

