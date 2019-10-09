Chinese paramilitary police in riot gear stand guard across the entrance to a large mosque in the centre of the city of Urumqi in Xinjiang in July 2009. Photo: Reuters
US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over ‘brutal suppression’ of Uygurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang, citing ‘internment camps’
- State Department announcement did not name officials subject to sanctions
Surveillance cameras on the outer wall of a possible detention camp in Xinjiang. Photo: AF
China demands US reverse decision to blacklist tech giants over ‘brutal suppression’ of Xinjiang Muslims as Hikvision and others bear brunt of action
- Surveillance and facial recognition firms targeted over their role in the region, where a million Muslims are reportedly detained
- Beijing declines to say whether it will retaliate as two sides prepare to resume trade talks
