SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Chinese vice-premier Liu He shake hands with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as he arrives for a minister-level trade meetings in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
China

Donald Trump says he will meet with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at White House on Friday

  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer greeted Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the USTR office on Thursday
  • The world’s two largest economies are seeking a way out of a 15-month trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:37pm, 10 Oct, 2019

President Xi Jinping did not comment on the trade war directly during a visit to Henan province with Vice-premier Liu He. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Donald Trump warns China faces ‘toughest trade war deal ever’ if they wait until after US election

  • Vice-minister for finance, Liao Min, will lead a Chinese delegation to Washington this week ahead of talks in October involving Vice-Premier Liu He
  • Official media outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, the ‘People’s Daily’ and the ‘Global Times’, did not carry any commentaries after Tuesday’s confirmation
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 10:40pm, 18 Sep, 2019

