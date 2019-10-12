Channels

A woman walks in an ethnic Uygur neighbourhood in Aksu in Xinjiang in September. Photo: AFP
China

Mike Pompeo urges NBA to stand up to China, saying Orwell’s 1984 is ‘coming to life’ in Xinjiang

  • Basketball association is facing criticism for backing down in row over Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters
  • Comparing situation to Orwell’s dystopian novel, US Secretary of State says he wishes NBA had acknowledged detainment of Uygurs in internment camps
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:49am, 12 Oct, 2019

A woman walks in an ethnic Uygur neighbourhood in Aksu in Xinjiang in September. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited a "highly repressive campaign" against Muslim minorities by Chinese officials. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
China

US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over ‘brutal suppression’ of Uygurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang, citing ‘internment camps’

  • Sanctions target those ‘believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention or abuse of Uygurs, Kazakhs or other members of Muslim minorities’
  • Announcement is made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 9:21am, 9 Oct, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited a “highly repressive campaign” against Muslim minorities by Chinese officials. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
