A woman walks in an ethnic Uygur neighbourhood in Aksu in Xinjiang in September. Photo: AFP
Mike Pompeo urges NBA to stand up to China, saying Orwell’s 1984 is ‘coming to life’ in Xinjiang
- Basketball association is facing criticism for backing down in row over Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters
- Comparing situation to Orwell’s dystopian novel, US Secretary of State says he wishes NBA had acknowledged detainment of Uygurs in internment camps
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited a “highly repressive campaign” against Muslim minorities by Chinese officials. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post
US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over ‘brutal suppression’ of Uygurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang, citing ‘internment camps’
- Sanctions target those ‘believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the detention or abuse of Uygurs, Kazakhs or other members of Muslim minorities’
- Announcement is made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
