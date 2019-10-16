TikTok became the most downloaded app in the US in 2018. Photo: AFP
China’s TikTok tries to stay ahead of Washington’s tech backlash
- Two former US lawmakers will be part of a team advising the company on approach to vetting objectionable videos and moderating content
- The moves come as US social media firms face ever-rising Washington headwinds, including over failures to curb hate speech and political trolling
Zhang Yiming, founder and chief executive of ByteDance, continues to expand his company’s ecosystem of products and services, with recent forays into online search, mobile games and even smartphones. Photo: Bloomberg
TikTok owner ByteDance ratchets up hiring for video games business in challenge to Tencent
- The move shows the tech unicorn’s effort to expand its ecosystem of products and services for the world’s largest internet market
