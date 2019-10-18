Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren following the fourth Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China

Top US Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren backs Hong Kong pro-democracy bill

  • With Warren and two other US senators aboard, the number of cosponsors of the controversial legislation is now at 28, more than a quarter of the chamber
  • Passed by the House, the bill may go to a Senate vote as soon as next week
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 4:55am, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren following the fourth Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The House of Representatives passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on Tuesday, moving it one step closer to becoming US law. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China warns of ‘countermeasures’ over US bill supporting Hong Kong protesters

  • Foreign ministry says it will damage American interests in the city, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam calls it ‘totally unjustified and unwarranted’
  • Analysts warn the proposed legislation, which was passed in the House of Representatives, could inflame the situation in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 6:53am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The House of Representatives passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on Tuesday, moving it one step closer to becoming US law. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.