US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says US-China trade talks going well because Beijing ‘has to make a deal’
- Deputy-level meetings took place on Monday, with Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin to speak with their counterparts on Friday
- White House economic adviser says 15 per cent US tariffs on many consumer goods from China could be withdrawn if negotiations continue to go well
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Mahathir fears Malaysia will be target of sanctions amid US-China trade war
- The prime minister said Malaysia was ‘caught in the middle’ as proponents of free trade indulged in restrictive trade practices ‘on a grand scale’
- He said the big powers should keep out weapons of war in the South China Sea as any tension would affect Asean’s success
