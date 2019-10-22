Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
China

Donald Trump says US-China trade talks going well because Beijing ‘has to make a deal’

  • Deputy-level meetings took place on Monday, with Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin to speak with their counterparts on Friday
  • White House economic adviser says 15 per cent US tariffs on many consumer goods from China could be withdrawn if negotiations continue to go well
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:55am, 22 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Mahathir fears Malaysia will be target of sanctions amid US-China trade war

  • The prime minister said Malaysia was ‘caught in the middle’ as proponents of free trade indulged in restrictive trade practices ‘on a grand scale’
  • He said the big powers should keep out weapons of war in the South China Sea as any tension would affect Asean’s success
Topic |   Mahathir Mohamad
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 3:07am, 22 Oct, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
