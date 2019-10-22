Channels

Police fire tear gas during a pro-democracy march on the 20th successive weekend of protests in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
China

China’s Wang Yi blames foreign forces for ‘sowing chaos’ in Hong Kong

  • Protests encouraged from abroad to destabilise the city and wipe out historic progress of ‘one country, two systems’, foreign minister says
  • Unrest is ‘violence, pure and simple’, he says after 20th successive weekend of unrest
Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney

Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Oct, 2019

Riot police on the streets of Barcelona last week. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China accuses West of double standard over Hong Kong protests after disorder in streets of Barcelona and London

  • Foreign ministry says politicians and media that support violence will see their stance backfire
  • Supporters of Catalan independence have copied tactics from Hong Kong protests and clashed with police after the jailing of separatist leaders
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Wendy Wu

Updated: 4:11am, 22 Oct, 2019

