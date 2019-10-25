Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A farmer harvests soybeans in Wyanet, Illinois, on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US farm sales to China could hit pre-trade war level by 2020 election

  • China aiming to buy at least US$20 billion of agricultural products in a year if it signs partial trade deal with the US
  • USDA reported sale of 264,000 tonnes of US soybeans to China for delivery in 2019/20 marketing year
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:40am, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A farmer harvests soybeans in Wyanet, Illinois, on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pigs lie in a pen before being butchered at Smithfield Foods’ pork processing facility in Milan, Missouri on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. WH Group of Hunan acquired Virginia-based Smithfield, the world's largest pork producer, in 2013 for US$6.95 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
Commodities

America’s mountain of uneaten bacon is sitting in the freezers as farmers placed wrong bets on China’s demand for pork bellies

  • More than 40 million pounds (18,000 metric tonnes) of pork bellies were sitting in refrigerated warehouses as of September 30, according to US government data, the most since 1971
  • Bellies have seen a magnified inventory increase because demand is mostly domestic, unlike cuts such as ham, for which overseas buying can help reduce reserves
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:11pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pigs lie in a pen before being butchered at Smithfield Foods’ pork processing facility in Milan, Missouri on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. WH Group of Hunan acquired Virginia-based Smithfield, the world's largest pork producer, in 2013 for US$6.95 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.