SCMP
Concern is growing in the United States about security and censorship issues involving TikTok. Photo: AFP
China

US senators call for intelligence probe into app TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance

  • The senators raised concerns about the video-sharing platform’s collection of user data and whether China censors content seen by US users
  • They also suggested TikTok could be targeted by foreign influence campaigns
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:36am, 25 Oct, 2019

TikTok is one of the few examples of a Chinese social media platform that has achieved global success. Photo: Handout
Apps & Social

Short video teen hit TikTok may be starting to lose appeal as data shows slowdown in app downloads

  • TikTok has evolved to become a global phenomenon known for lighthearted content – including lip syncing and dancing
Topic |   Apps
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:02pm, 24 Oct, 2019

