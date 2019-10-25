Concern is growing in the United States about security and censorship issues involving TikTok. Photo: AFP
US senators call for intelligence probe into app TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance
- The senators raised concerns about the video-sharing platform’s collection of user data and whether China censors content seen by US users
- They also suggested TikTok could be targeted by foreign influence campaigns
