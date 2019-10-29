Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump gestures during an event at the McCormick Place Convention Centre in Chicago on Monday. Photo: AFP
China

Donald Trump says phase one of China trade deal is ‘ahead of schedule’

  • ‘Probably we’ll sign it,’ US president says, ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping at Apec summit in Chile
  • Steven Mnuchin and Robert Lighthizer spoke with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He about deal on Friday and signalled progress on negotiations over weekend
Topic |   US-China trade war
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 1:06am, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump gestures during an event at the McCormick Place Convention Centre in Chicago on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Chinese visitor takes pictures of Washington t-shirts at a tourism kiosk in the US capital. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US travel industry steps up efforts to win back Chinese tourism business lost to trade war

  • States and cities making big effort to attract affluent Chinese visitors and their spending power back to US shores
  • Tourism officials say tariff war between Washington and Beijing is doing damage to their industry
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:20pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese visitor takes pictures of Washington t-shirts at a tourism kiosk in the US capital. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.