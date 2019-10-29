US President Donald Trump gestures during an event at the McCormick Place Convention Centre in Chicago on Monday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says phase one of China trade deal is ‘ahead of schedule’
- ‘Probably we’ll sign it,’ US president says, ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping at Apec summit in Chile
- Steven Mnuchin and Robert Lighthizer spoke with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He about deal on Friday and signalled progress on negotiations over weekend
A Chinese visitor takes pictures of Washington t-shirts at a tourism kiosk in the US capital. Photo: AP
US travel industry steps up efforts to win back Chinese tourism business lost to trade war
- States and cities making big effort to attract affluent Chinese visitors and their spending power back to US shores
- Tourism officials say tariff war between Washington and Beijing is doing damage to their industry
