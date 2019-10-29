A Huawei logo is pictured at their store at Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
US Federal Communications Commission to vote to bar China’s Huawei and ZTE from US$8.5 billion government subsidy programme
- Telecoms regulator also plans to propose requiring US rural carriers to remove and replace equipment from designated companies
- Trump says US will cooperate with ‘like-minded nations’ to promote security in next-generation 5G networks
Topic | US-China tech war
Jeffrey Sachs says he has no regrets about the comments he made about Huawei but is pleased he left Twitter. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei Twitter comments defended by economist Jeffrey Sachs, says Donald Trump ‘still wrong’
- Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs says he has no regrets about his comments defending Chinese executive Meng Wanzhou
- Washington’s policy on technology giant remains ‘misguided’, he says
Topic | Huawei
