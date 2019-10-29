Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Huawei logo is pictured at their store at Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
China

US Federal Communications Commission to vote to bar China’s Huawei and ZTE from US$8.5 billion government subsidy programme

  • Telecoms regulator also plans to propose requiring US rural carriers to remove and replace equipment from designated companies
  • Trump says US will cooperate with ‘like-minded nations’ to promote security in next-generation 5G networks
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:34am, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Huawei logo is pictured at their store at Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jeffrey Sachs says he has no regrets about the comments he made about Huawei but is pleased he left Twitter. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

Huawei Twitter comments defended by economist Jeffrey Sachs, says Donald Trump ‘still wrong’

  • Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs says he has no regrets about his comments defending Chinese executive Meng Wanzhou
  • Washington’s policy on technology giant remains ‘misguided’, he says
Topic |   Huawei
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 7:56pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jeffrey Sachs says he has no regrets about the comments he made about Huawei but is pleased he left Twitter. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.