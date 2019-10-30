Any trade deal signed Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at their planned meeting in Chile next month will only amount to a pause in a growing rift, according to Washington experts. Photo: AFP
US-China trade deal at Apec would be temporary pause in ‘a growing storm’, experts say
- ‘The US and China are headed for a prolonged period of open strategic rivalry,’ says Jude Blanchette at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies
- Outstanding issues including Beijing’s likely reluctance to enforce agreements threaten to prevent the two sides from stabilising the relationship, experts say
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have met twice already over the course of the 16-month trade war. Photo: AP
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping set for November 17 meeting in Chile to sign interim trade war deal: source
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump set to meet on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Chile next month, a source says
- The two state leaders are expected to sign an interim trade deal ‘if everything goes smoothly’
