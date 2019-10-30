Channels

A woman walks by Hsu Fu Chi snacks in a supermarket in Shenyang in northeast China’s Liaoning province on July 5, 2011. Photo: EPA
China

Nestle to weigh US$1 billion sale of local Chinese brands Hsu Fu Chi and Yinlu

  • The firm is reviewing its ownership of confectionery brand Hsu Fu Chi and Yinlu, known for its ready-made Chinese porridge, say people familiar with the matter
  • Nestle acquired both in 2011, seeking to tap burgeoning demand in China, only to find itself confronted with sluggish growth a few years later
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:16am, 30 Oct, 2019

Almost 300 eateries have closed down since June, according to the head of a trade body. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong food and beverage firms struggling amid protests and slowing economy first to get cash from tycoon Li Ka-shing’s HK$1 billion donation

  • Under the Li Ka Shing Foundation scheme, each eligible restaurant is expected to get HK$60,000 before the end of next month
  • Money is part of HK$1 billion fund announced earlier to help struggling SMEs in difficult times, with retail sector next in line
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 10:45pm, 29 Oct, 2019

