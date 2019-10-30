A woman walks by Hsu Fu Chi snacks in a supermarket in Shenyang in northeast China’s Liaoning province on July 5, 2011. Photo: EPA
Nestle to weigh US$1 billion sale of local Chinese brands Hsu Fu Chi and Yinlu
- The firm is reviewing its ownership of confectionery brand Hsu Fu Chi and Yinlu, known for its ready-made Chinese porridge, say people familiar with the matter
- Nestle acquired both in 2011, seeking to tap burgeoning demand in China, only to find itself confronted with sluggish growth a few years later
Almost 300 eateries have closed down since June, according to the head of a trade body. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong food and beverage firms struggling amid protests and slowing economy first to get cash from tycoon Li Ka-shing’s HK$1 billion donation
- Under the Li Ka Shing Foundation scheme, each eligible restaurant is expected to get HK$60,000 before the end of next month
- Money is part of HK$1 billion fund announced earlier to help struggling SMEs in difficult times, with retail sector next in line
