An engineer checks 5G equipment undergoing trials in London, overlooking St Paul’s Cathedral, in March. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Decision on Huawei role in Britain’s 5G delayed until after UK general election

  • National vote expected on December 12 means decision on Chinese telecoms giant unlikely before 2020
  • With Washington seeking to stop other governments from using Huawei equipment in 5G networks, firm has become lightning rod for tensions between US and Europe
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:11am, 31 Oct, 2019

A Huawei logo is pictured at their store at Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
China

US Federal Communications Commission to vote to bar China’s Huawei and ZTE from US$8.5 billion government subsidy programme

  • Telecoms regulator also plans to propose requiring US rural carriers to remove and replace equipment from designated companies
  • Trump says US will cooperate with ‘like-minded nations’ to promote security in next-generation 5G networks
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:15am, 29 Oct, 2019

