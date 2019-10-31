An engineer checks 5G equipment undergoing trials in London, overlooking St Paul’s Cathedral, in March. Photo: Bloomberg
Decision on Huawei role in Britain’s 5G delayed until after UK general election
- National vote expected on December 12 means decision on Chinese telecoms giant unlikely before 2020
- With Washington seeking to stop other governments from using Huawei equipment in 5G networks, firm has become lightning rod for tensions between US and Europe
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei logo is pictured at their store at Vina del Mar, Chile, in July. Photo: Reuters
US Federal Communications Commission to vote to bar China’s Huawei and ZTE from US$8.5 billion government subsidy programme
- Telecoms regulator also plans to propose requiring US rural carriers to remove and replace equipment from designated companies
- Trump says US will cooperate with ‘like-minded nations’ to promote security in next-generation 5G networks
Topic | US-China tech war
