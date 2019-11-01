Channels

The US official cited Middle East purchases of Chinese CH-4 armed drones in his speech Thursday. Photo: China Defence Forum
China

Buyer beware – Chinese military weapons are low quality, says US State Department official

  • China is muscling in on the weapons market using cut-rate pricing, predatory financing and bribery, says a senior US State Department official
  • The US supplies 36 per cent of global arms exports, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 2:23am, 1 Nov, 2019

Chinese military helicopters form the number 70 as part of the National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP
Military

Fatal crash highlights Chinese air force’s flaws, with drill and equipment problems implicated in deaths of three, including pilot who flew in National Day military parade

  • The deaths of three airmen in a helicopter crash and a second accident days later point to problems with training and equipment
  • The crashes happened within a span of 10 days, amid an increased number of intensive drills
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 12:32am, 29 Oct, 2019

