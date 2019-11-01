The US official cited Middle East purchases of Chinese CH-4 armed drones in his speech Thursday. Photo: China Defence Forum
Buyer beware – Chinese military weapons are low quality, says US State Department official
- China is muscling in on the weapons market using cut-rate pricing, predatory financing and bribery, says a senior US State Department official
- The US supplies 36 per cent of global arms exports, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
US-China trade war
Chinese military helicopters form the number 70 as part of the National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP
