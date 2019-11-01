US and Chinese flags are hung outside a hotel during an event at the US embassy in Beijing in November 2012. Photo: AP
China-linked hackers stealing military and government text messages, says cybersecurity firm FireEye
- ‘Thousands of phone numbers targeted’ to include several high-ranking foreign individuals likely of interest to Beijing, according to statement
- ‘Virtually no actions’ users can take to protect their information against MESSAGETAP malware, company adds
