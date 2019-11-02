Channels

The World Trade Organisation logo is seen at their headquarters in Geneva in September 2018. Photo: AFP
China

China wins WTO case to sanction US$3.6 billion in US trade

  • Damages awarded over US anti-dumping rules are third highest in WTO history
  • Case predates tariff war between world’s two largest economies, but may add layer of tension to ongoing talks
Topic |   World Trade Organisation (WTO)
Updated: 1:06am, 2 Nov, 2019

The World Trade Organisation logo is seen at their headquarters in Geneva in September 2018. Photo: AFP
China announced its next move on Monday in the long-running World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute after the Geneva-based governing body for trade found in July that Washington did not fully comply with a ruling pertaining to the removal of anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese goods ranging from solar panels to steel cylinders, which have been in place since 2012. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China to use ‘legitimate’ WTO retaliatory tariffs as ‘bargaining chips’ in US trade war negotiations

  • Scale will be minuscule compared to those levied during 15-month trade war, but are backed by the WTO stemming from an Obama-era trade dispute
  • Experts say that while any tariffs may take a year to finalise, they could upset Donald Trump, a known WTO critic, and in turn ‘upend’ the trade talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Updated: 9:13am, 23 Oct, 2019

China announced its next move on Monday in the long-running World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute after the Geneva-based governing body for trade found in July that Washington did not fully comply with a ruling pertaining to the removal of anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese goods ranging from solar panels to steel cylinders, which have been in place since 2012. Photo: AFP
