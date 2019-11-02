The World Trade Organisation logo is seen at their headquarters in Geneva in September 2018. Photo: AFP
China wins WTO case to sanction US$3.6 billion in US trade
- Damages awarded over US anti-dumping rules are third highest in WTO history
- Case predates tariff war between world’s two largest economies, but may add layer of tension to ongoing talks
Topic | World Trade Organisation (WTO)
China announced its next move on Monday in the long-running World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute after the Geneva-based governing body for trade found in July that Washington did not fully comply with a ruling pertaining to the removal of anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese goods ranging from solar panels to steel cylinders, which have been in place since 2012. Photo: AFP
