Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man holding a phone walks past a sign with the TikTok logo at the International Artificial Products Expo in Hangzhou in October. Photo: Reuters
China

US investigating TikTok owner ByteDance over US$1 billion acquisition of social media app Musical.ly

  • Beijing-based firm did not seek clearance from US committee that reviews deals by foreign acquirers for national security risks
  • TikTok has been growing more popular among US teens amid growing tensions with China over trade and technology transfers
Topic |   TikTok app
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:47am, 2 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man holding a phone walks past a sign with the TikTok logo at the International Artificial Products Expo in Hangzhou in October. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Launched in 2017, TikTok has faced mounting pressure over the past several weeks from Washington to Silicon Valley. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

If TikTok is the new US bogeyman, what does this mean for ByteDance’s overseas expansion plans?

  • Launched in 2017, TikTok has faced mounting pressure over past weeks from Washington to Silicon Valley
Topic |   Apps
SCMP

Meng Jing  

Coco Feng  

Updated: 11:19am, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Launched in 2017, TikTok has faced mounting pressure over the past several weeks from Washington to Silicon Valley. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.