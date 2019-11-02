A man holding a phone walks past a sign with the TikTok logo at the International Artificial Products Expo in Hangzhou in October. Photo: Reuters
US investigating TikTok owner ByteDance over US$1 billion acquisition of social media app Musical.ly
- Beijing-based firm did not seek clearance from US committee that reviews deals by foreign acquirers for national security risks
- TikTok has been growing more popular among US teens amid growing tensions with China over trade and technology transfers
Launched in 2017, TikTok has faced mounting pressure over the past several weeks from Washington to Silicon Valley. Photo: Handout
If TikTok is the new US bogeyman, what does this mean for ByteDance’s overseas expansion plans?
If TikTok is the new US bogeyman, what does this mean for ByteDance's overseas expansion plans?
