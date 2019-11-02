Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: AFP
China

Top US and China trade negotiators reach ‘consensus on principles’

  • Chinese commerce ministry announcement comes after Vice-Premier Liu He spoke by phone with US Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
  • Two sides have ‘discussed the next consultations’, statement adds
Topic |   US-China trade war
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:53am, 2 Nov, 2019

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping had hoped to reach a “phase one” trade deal at the Apec event. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

How China will look elsewhere to push agenda after cancelled Apec summit in Chile hits hopes of US trade deal

  • Despite the cancellation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation meeting, the BRICS summit in Brazil will offer an alternative platform for Beijing
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 2:40am, 2 Nov, 2019

