An employee demonstrates the new Apple Watch inside the newly renovated Apple Store in New York in September. Photo: AFP
Apple seeks waivers from Donald Trump’s China tariffs on iPhone Parts, Apple Watch and AirPods
- Requests filed for exclusions from 15 per cent duties on 11 products or components imported from China
- Tech giant says it has not identified source outside China able to meet US demand for the products or components in coming year
Topic | Apple
An employee demonstrates the new Apple Watch inside the newly renovated Apple Store in New York in September. Photo: AFP
Apple chief executive Tim Cook speaks on stage during the new iPhone 11 launch at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 10. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tim Cook says easing of trade tensions, price cuts helped Apple stabilise business in China
- Apple’s total quarterly sales on the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan declined 2.4 per cent to US$11.13 billion
Topic | Apple
Apple chief executive Tim Cook speaks on stage during the new iPhone 11 launch at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 10. Photo: Agence France-Presse