US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during an interview in New York on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Nancy Pelosi wants US to be tougher on China than Donald Trump by aligning with EU to pressure Beijing on trade

  • House speaker says president weakened US position in trade war by alienating Europe with duties
  • US needs to go beyond using tariffs as a primary weapon and instead engage allies like EU, Pelosi argues
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:31am, 2 Nov, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: AFP
China

Top US and China trade war negotiators reach ‘consensus on principles’

  • Chinese commerce ministry announcement comes after Vice-Premier Liu He spoke by phone with US Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
  • Two sides have ‘discussed the next consultations’, statement adds
Topic |   US-China trade war
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 4:26am, 2 Nov, 2019

