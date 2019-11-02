US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during an interview in New York on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Nancy Pelosi wants US to be tougher on China than Donald Trump by aligning with EU to pressure Beijing on trade
- House speaker says president weakened US position in trade war by alienating Europe with duties
- US needs to go beyond using tariffs as a primary weapon and instead engage allies like EU, Pelosi argues
Topic | US-China trade war
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during an interview in New York on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: AFP
Top US and China trade war negotiators reach ‘consensus on principles’
- Chinese commerce ministry announcement comes after Vice-Premier Liu He spoke by phone with US Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
- Two sides have ‘discussed the next consultations’, statement adds
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: AFP