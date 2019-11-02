Channels

China’s provincial governments have seen their fiscal revenues slump this year. Photo: Reuters
China

Chinese provinces count the cost of trade war, tax reforms as fiscal revenue growth slumps

  • Official figures show average growth rate among 28 province-level authorities in first nine months was just 3.1 per cent, compared with 7.8 per cent for the same period of 2018
  • Beijing saw its fiscal revenue grow by just 0.3 per cent in the January-September period, down from 6 per cent a year earlier
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 8:11pm, 2 Nov, 2019

China’s provincial governments have seen their fiscal revenues slump this year. Photo: Reuters
China’s municipal governments are usually not only a public service provider but also the owner and operator of the region’s largest infrastructure projects, key industrial enterprises and local financial institutions. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China to give local governments bigger share of tax revenues to continue crucial infrastructure investments

  • Local governments will receive 50 per cent of the country’s value-added tax revenue, as well as a share of income from sales taxes, according to China’s State Council
  • Shanghai was the only one of 31 mainland provincial-level regions not to report a fiscal deficit in the first half of 2019
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 10:47pm, 11 Oct, 2019

China’s municipal governments are usually not only a public service provider but also the owner and operator of the region’s largest infrastructure projects, key industrial enterprises and local financial institutions. Photo: Xinhua
