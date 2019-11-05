Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam, who is in Shanghai for the second China International Import Expo, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xi Jinping meets Hong Kong’s leader, affirms Lam’s ‘hard work’ needed to restore order
- Xi Jinping met Carrie Lam in Shanghai, ahead of import expo, to express support for effort to restore order
- Meeting was first for the two leaders since Hong Kong unrest broke out in June
