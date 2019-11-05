Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam, who is in Shanghai for the second China International Import Expo, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China

China’s Xi Jinping meets Hong Kong’s leader, affirms Lam’s ‘hard work’ needed to restore order

  • Xi Jinping met Carrie Lam in Shanghai, ahead of import expo, to express support for effort to restore order
  • Meeting was first for the two leaders since Hong Kong unrest broke out in June
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Updated: 2:33am, 5 Nov, 2019

Carrie Lam has to hold on while Beijing ponders need for political qualities in Hong Kong’s next leader

  • Communist Party plenum this week may provide some clues before chief executive reports to President Xi Jinping in December
  • City’s next leader must have both personal charisma and unconventional political wisdom
Updated: 8:15pm, 27 Oct, 2019

