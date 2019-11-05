Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He talks while they line up for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: AFP
China

China pressing Donald Trump to remove more tariffs ahead of ‘phase one’ trade deal signing

  • Beijing wants duties lifted in exchange for agreeing to buy up to US$50 billion worth of US farm goods within two years
  • US officials struggling over how to ensure China lives up to its side of deal, with reimposition of tariffs being considered as main enforcement mechanism
Topic |   US-China trade war
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 5:52am, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He talks while they line up for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: AFP
Discussions are continuing between China and the US over a venue for the signing of phase one of a trade deal between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China, US are possible locations for Trump-Xi trade deal signing

  • Beijing open to various options as efforts continue to find new venue after Chile plans fall through
  • US president suggests US meeting, while Chinese foreign ministry says communications are continuing
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 12:23am, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Discussions are continuing between China and the US over a venue for the signing of phase one of a trade deal between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
