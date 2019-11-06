Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has said that letting Chinese equipment into 5G wireless networks in the US “would open the door to censorship, surveillance, espionage and other harms”. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s 5G dominance could lead to a ‘dangerous’ internet split with the US, Donald Trump’s FCC chief warns
- Beijing may aim to use superfast next-generation tech to build a separate, heavily censored internet, Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai says
- ‘We don’t want the internet to be Balkanised,’ he says at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York
