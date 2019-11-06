The Chinese-owned video app TikTok, the most downloaded non-game app in the US at the start of 2019, is drawing attention as a potential security threat to the personal data of Americans who use it. Photo: AFP
The latest Chinese tech threat to US security? Lawmakers take aim at TikTok
- A Senate subcommittee says the personal data of the popular video app’s users is at risk of hacking by Beijing
- Also drawing fire was US tech giant Apple, for accommodating China’s new cybersecurity law and storing its users’ data on local servers
Topic | US-China tech war
The Chinese-owned video app TikTok, the most downloaded non-game app in the US at the start of 2019, is drawing attention as a potential security threat to the personal data of Americans who use it. Photo: AFP
Launched in 2017, TikTok has faced mounting pressure over the past several weeks from Washington to Silicon Valley. Photo: Handout
If TikTok is the new US bogeyman, what does this mean for ByteDance’s overseas expansion plans?
- Launched in 2017, TikTok has faced mounting pressure over past weeks from Washington to Silicon Valley
Topic | Apps
Launched in 2017, TikTok has faced mounting pressure over the past several weeks from Washington to Silicon Valley. Photo: Handout