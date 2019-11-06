Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Chinese-owned video app TikTok, the most downloaded non-game app in the US at the start of 2019, is drawing attention as a potential security threat to the personal data of Americans who use it. Photo: AFP
China

The latest Chinese tech threat to US security? Lawmakers take aim at TikTok

  • A Senate subcommittee says the personal data of the popular video app’s users is at risk of hacking by Beijing
  • Also drawing fire was US tech giant Apple, for accommodating China’s new cybersecurity law and storing its users’ data on local servers
Topic |   US-China tech war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 8:02am, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Chinese-owned video app TikTok, the most downloaded non-game app in the US at the start of 2019, is drawing attention as a potential security threat to the personal data of Americans who use it. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Launched in 2017, TikTok has faced mounting pressure over the past several weeks from Washington to Silicon Valley. Photo: Handout
Start-ups

If TikTok is the new US bogeyman, what does this mean for ByteDance’s overseas expansion plans?

  • Launched in 2017, TikTok has faced mounting pressure over past weeks from Washington to Silicon Valley
Topic |   Apps
SCMP

Meng Jing  

Coco Feng  

Updated: 11:19am, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Launched in 2017, TikTok has faced mounting pressure over the past several weeks from Washington to Silicon Valley. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.