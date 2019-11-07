Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may delay trade deal signing until December, at location outside US
- Locations proposed by White House, including Iowa and Alaska, have been ruled out, and sites in Asia and Europe are being considered instead
- US stocks slid on news that agreement could be pushed back
Topic | US-China trade war
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping had been due to meet this month in Chile until the cancellation of the Apec summit. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping’s Brazil trip ‘may be too soon’ for China to sign partial US trade war deal
- Beijing has not agreed to a stopover in US on way to summit, source says, with details of agreement not yet finalised
- Removal of US tariffs remains a sticking point on Chinese side
