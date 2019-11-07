Channels

US Senator Marco Rubio speaks during a Senate hearing in April. Photo: Reuters
China

US lawmakers introduce new bill to ban federal pension fund from investing in China

  • Group led by Marco Rubio aims to prevent federal employees and military personnel from putting savings in fund that includes China-listed stocks
  • Lawmakers say such investment is ‘effectively funding the Chinese government and Communist Party’s efforts to undermine US economic and national security’
Topic |   US Politics
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:39am, 7 Nov, 2019

Trader Peter Tuchman on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, July 8, 2019. Photo: AP
Banking & Finance

Florida’s senator Rubio engages in verbal duel with MSCI over the access by China’s A shares to American institutional funds

  • Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio asked MSCI to explain why it added hundreds of Chinese stocks to its benchmark emerging markets index last year and increased their weighting this year
  • The moves paved the way for billions of dollars in investments and retirement-savings to flow to Chinese companies, Rubio said
Topic |   MSCI
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:54pm, 22 Oct, 2019

