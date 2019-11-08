A man takes a closer look at a Chinese-made surveillance camera on display at the China Public Security Expo in Shenzhen in October. Photo: AP
Aventura Technologies, which supplies US military, charged with selling illegal Chinese surveillance and security equipment
- Authorities say company defrauded customers and exposed them to cybersecurity risks
- Aventura’s largest customers are US government agencies, including the army, navy and air force
A video surveillance camera made by China's Hikvision is mounted on top of a street near a advertisement poster in Beijing, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Photo: AP
China’s surveillance industry plays down US blacklist at annual expo designed to showcase its technology
- Half of all AI applications are based on motion imagery and the development of video sensing and ultra-fast 5G communications will drive AI adoption, says Huawei
- Expo attracted buyers from over 150 countries and regions despite the cloud over the business from the imposition of sanctions that prevent the purchase of US tech
