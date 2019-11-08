Channels

A man takes a closer look at a Chinese-made surveillance camera on display at the China Public Security Expo in Shenzhen in October. Photo: AP
China

Aventura Technologies, which supplies US military, charged with selling illegal Chinese surveillance and security equipment

  • Authorities say company defrauded customers and exposed them to cybersecurity risks
  • Aventura’s largest customers are US government agencies, including the army, navy and air force
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:33am, 8 Nov, 2019

A video surveillance camera made by China's Hikvision is mounted on top of a street near a advertisement poster in Beijing, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Photo: AP
Tech

China’s surveillance industry plays down US blacklist at annual expo designed to showcase its technology

  • Half of all AI applications are based on motion imagery and the development of video sensing and ultra-fast 5G communications will drive AI adoption, says Huawei
  • Expo attracted buyers from over 150 countries and regions despite the cloud over the business from the imposition of sanctions that prevent the purchase of US tech
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 9:23pm, 31 Oct, 2019

